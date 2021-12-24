Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s disgraced former president, has been pardoned.

Park Geun-hye, the disgraced former president of South Korea, has been pardoned, according to the justice minister, in a dramatic reprieve for the disgraced former leader who was imprisoned for more than 20 years in a vast corruption scandal.

Park Beom-kye informed reporters that she was on a list of those who would be granted special amnesty and that she was pardoned from “a standpoint of national unity.”

Park became South Korea’s first female president in 2013, portraying herself as the nation’s daughter, incorruptible and unafraid of no one.

After a corruption scandal provoked massive public protests, she was impeached and removed from office less than four years later.

The 69-year-old was serving a 20-year sentence for bribery and abuse of power, as well as an additional two years for violating election laws.

Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil were suspected of accepting bribes from conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in exchange for preferential treatment, exposing shady linkages between big business and politics in South Korea.

The public backlash against Park and her conservative party enabled Moon Jae-in, a left-wing politician, capture power.