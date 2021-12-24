Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s disgraced former president, has been pardoned.

Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s former president, has been granted a pardon, ending a sentence of more than 20 years in prison for corruption, according to the justice minister, who stated that the pardon was granted in the interests of national unity.

Park became South Korea’s first female president in 2013, portraying herself as the nation’s daughter, incorruptible and unafraid of no one.

After a corruption scandal provoked massive public protests, she was impeached and removed from office less than four years later.

On Friday, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye informed reporters that the former leader was on a list of those who would be granted “special amnesty,” and that he had been pardoned “from the standpoint of national unity.”

The 69-year-old was serving a 20-year sentence for bribery and abuse of power, as well as an additional two years for violating election laws.

Park has been hospitalized multiple times this year, and the Yonhap news agency in South Korea stated that her bad health had a role in the pardon decision.

Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil were accused of accepting bribes from companies, particularly Samsung Electronics, in exchange for preferential treatment, and the scandal exposed shady linkages between big business and politics in South Korea.

The public backlash against Park and her conservative party enabled Moon Jae-in, a left-wing politician, capture power.

In March, Moon’s presidency will come to a close. The president is limited to a single five-year term by the constitution.

When Park’s trial ended in January, making her eligible for a pardon, Moon’s office stated it was “not appropriate” to consider amnesty at the moment.

The fact that a previous president had undertaken conduct that required her to serve a jail sentence was a “historical lesson,” according to the White House at the time.

“This is something that should never happen again.”

Along with her prison sentence, Park was also slammed with substantial fines.

Prosecutors in South Korea announced in March that they had taken the ex-home president’s after she failed to pay a $19 million corruption penalty.

South Korean presidents have a history of ending up in prison after leaving office, usually after their political opponents took over the presidential Blue House.

Former army generals Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo won presidential pardons after serving two years in prison for corruption and treason after leaving service in the 1990s.

After being questioned about fraud charges involving his family, ex-president Roh Moo-hyun committed suicide in 2009.

Apart from Park, Lee Myung-bak, the only living ex-president, is now serving a jail sentence.