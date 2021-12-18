Paris Postpones New Year’s Eve Fireworks Due to Omicron Concerns.

Paris announced on Saturday that it would cancel its customary New Year’s Eve fireworks as Europe prepares for tougher controls to stem the spread of a new coronavirus strain that is fueling a comeback in Covid-19 cases around the world.

The Omicron coronavirus type might be prevalent in Europe by mid-January, according to EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen.

Since it was initially discovered in South Africa last month, many countries have decided to restore travel restrictions and other containment measures.

“In order to prevent the pandemic from spreading faster and to mitigate the risks associated with the end-of-year festivities,” France’s expert panel concluded.

In addition, the Paris city government declared “We regret to inform you that all scheduled activities on the Champs Elysees on December 31 will be canceled.

“There will be no fireworks, and unfortunately there will be no DJ sets,” the mayor’s office told AFP.

Germany declared France and Denmark high-risk zones on Friday, announcing that unvaccinated visitors from the two countries would be quarantined beginning Sunday.

From Sunday to January 30, pubs and restaurants in Ireland will be required to close at 8:00 p.m., according to Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Denmark, which had the highest per capita new Covid infection rate this week, said that it will close cinemas, theaters, and concert halls, as well as limit restaurant hours.

In addition, starting Monday, Switzerland will ramp up anti-Covid efforts as it fights an intensive fifth wave of the virus, which has killed at least 5,335,968 people since the outbreak began in China in December 2019.

According to media sources, the Dutch government will call an emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon after its panel of specialist scientific advisers urged tighter limitations to rein in Omicron.

The government is expected to hold a press conference at 1800 GMT to unveil the additional restrictions, according to reports.

Even while the EU’s health agency has warned that vaccines alone will not be enough to stem the variant’s spread, a number of nations are expanding their immunisation programs to include younger children.

More than 60,000 children aged five to 11 were scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine this weekend in Portugal, where 88.9% of the population is vaccinated.

In France, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that vaccinations for youngsters of the same age group will begin on Wednesday.

"If all goes well, we will begin vaccinations for children on December 22nd in the afternoon.