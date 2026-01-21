Paramount Struggles With Creative Shifts Amid Employee Office Return

Paramount Skydance is facing significant internal and external challenges, as its streaming platform Paramount contends with a series of creative and leadership shifts while navigating an ambitious return-to-office policy.

Streaming Platform Faces a Creative Identity Crisis

On January 20, 2026, Paramount Skydance made headlines with its decision to fully transition employees back to the office, ending the hybrid working model that became widespread during the pandemic. The company’s leadership aims to revitalize office culture, but Paramount is grappling with a very different issue—its creative direction. Under the watch of new leadership and following a tumultuous parting with key creative partner Taylor Sheridan, the streaming service is now trying to regain its footing in a highly competitive landscape.

While the shift to full-time office work has largely been positive, with staff praising the addition of designated desks and perks like free snacks, Paramount is enduring a creative dilemma. The departure of Taylor Sheridan, the prolific creator behind the platform’s most successful shows such as *Yellowstone* and *Mayor of Kingstown*, has left a notable void. Sheridan’s departure to rival Peacock has baffled industry insiders, as his partnership had been a critical driver of Paramount ‘s identity. Despite a three-year contract, Sheridan’s relationship with Paramount soured following the arrival of Cindy Holland, a former Netflix executive now overseeing content for the platform.

Holland’s leadership has sparked controversy, particularly regarding her apparent reluctance to continue working with Sheridan. Sources report that her decision to shorten *Mayor of Kingstown*’s final season from ten to eight episodes was met with resistance from Sheridan. Since her appointment, no new projects by Sheridan have been greenlit, and Paramount has seen a decline in momentum for other original programming. The platform’s latest *Star Trek* series, along with *NCIS: Tony