Panera Soup Recall 2021: After reports of a glove being found in the product, Panera Soup has issued a recall.

A recall has been issued by Blount Fine Foods for 6,384 pounds of Panera chicken tortilla soup that could have been contaminated with a gray nitrile glove.

On July 1, the completely cooked, ready-to-eat soup was prepared. With a lot code of 070121-1V, it was offered in plastic containers called Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup. The label specifies a use-by date of September 9, 2021.

The potentially contaminated soup was transported to retail outlets in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, and contains the establishment number P-13130 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers should look for the recalled Panera soup in their refrigerators. It is strongly advised that they do not drink the stuff. It should be discarded or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team can be reached at 1-866-674-4519 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST with questions concerning the recall.

After many customer complaints of a gray nitrile glove in the food, Blount Fine Foods investigated the possibility of contamination.

There have been no reports of bad effects from eating the recalled soup, according to the business. Anyone who is concerned about an accident or disease caused by the product should consult their doctor.