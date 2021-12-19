Palestinians suspected of killing a settler are apprehended by Israeli forces.

Four Palestinian males were apprehended by Israeli authorities on Sunday, suspected of firing into a car full of students at a West Bank settlement outpost, killing one man and injuring two others.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that “the four terrorists who carried out the shooting incident last Thursday were apprehended.”

“The suspects were handed over to security forces for additional investigation, and the suspect who carried out the shooting was apprehended with his weapon.”

As they drove out of Homesh, an unauthorized settlement in the northern West Bank, on Thursday evening, the hostages are suspected of shooting a shower of at least 10 shots, killing Yehuda Dimentman, 25, and injuring two other students.

The suspects were apprehended near the village of Silat al-Harithiyah in the Jenin governorate in the northern West Bank, according to the army.

Dimentman was a young father and a student at a yeshiva in Homesh, which had been evacuated by Israeli forces in 2005 but where Israelis continued to operate a religious school. His funeral was attended by almost 2,000 people.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav told Israeli public radio, “We closed off the building where they were located.”

“I believe we’re dealing with a terrorist organization,” Kochav stated, although he didn’t name one.

The incident was praised by a number of Palestinian groups, but none claimed credit.

Following a difficult weekend, the arrests were made. Israeli border police said they detained a 65-year-old Palestinian woman in Hebron on Saturday after she allegedly attacked and injured an Israeli settler.

Israelis invaded Burqah, a community in the northern West Bank near the tragic ambush, on Friday. Israeli thugs hurled stones through windows and fired firearms, according to an AFP reporter.

A Palestinian man was hospitalized in the village of Qaryout, farther south, after settlers assaulted him at home, according to Palestinian state news agency Wafa. The incident is being investigated by Israeli police.

Jordan surrendered the West Bank to Israel in 1967. Nearly 500,000 Israelis have relocated into settlements in the region, which are widely regarded as illegal by the international world.