Palestinians are concerned about the’suppression’ of Facebook content.

Palestinian journalists have raised concerns about what they call Facebook’s unlawful suppression of their content, an allegation endorsed by human rights organizations but denied by the social media giant.

On December 4, Palestine TV correspondent Christine Rinawi shared a video of Israeli security forces shooting and killing a Palestinian on the ground on her Facebook page. He had just stabbed an Israeli civilian with a knife.

Rinawi, who has approximately 400,000 followers on Instagram, noticed her video had been taken from her account shortly after it was released.

Rinawi said her account had previously been limited when she published images of a November attack in Jerusalem, and this was not her first encounter with Facebook’s enforcement.

Facebook said it acted in both cases because the posts broke the platform’s rules.

Facebook parent company Meta’s standards, according to a spokesman, “were designed to offer everyone a voice while keeping them safe on our products.”

“These policies apply to everyone equally, regardless of who is posting,” says the company.

Allegations of pro-Israeli bias at Facebook have been circulating for years, but they were reignited in October when Human Rights Watch, a vocal critic of Israel, claimed that the platform had “suppressed content posted by Palestinians and their supporters speaking out about human rights issues in Israel and Palestine.”

Several incidences of censorship have been reported by Palestinian journalists.

According to an AFP source who requested anonymity, one famous online news organization, Maydan Quds News, may have to fire reporters after its main Facebook page with 1.2 million followers was erased.

“We have a specialized team, which includes Arabic and Hebrew speakers, who are committed on keeping our community safe by ensuring we’re eliminating inappropriate content,” a Meta representative told AFP.

It also aims to correct “any enforcement issues as soon as possible” so that people can continue to share what matters to them.

In May, during the deadliest violence in years between Israel and armed factions in the Gaza Strip, Facebook confirmed widespread deleting of Palestinian posts, blaming it on a technical glitch that it was working to repair.

According to Sada Social, a Palestinian social media monitoring group, 600 Palestinian accounts or pro-Palestinian Facebook postings were banned or deleted in 2021, which is a new high. The center assisted in the launch of the “Facebook Censors Jerusalem” social media campaign.

Rama Youssef, a Jerusalem-based journalist who volunteered for the campaign, said Facebook has “double standards” and adheres to an Israeli point of view.

