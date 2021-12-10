Pakistan’s Lonely Clock Collector, Father Time

Hundreds of ancient clocks tick away in a small hall in Quetta, Pakistan’s southwestern metropolis, where collector Gul Kakar promises he’ll spend the rest of his life caring for them.

The pendulums of wall-mounted and standalone grandfather clocks sway as their deep bongs mark each new hour, while delicate wristwatches, heavy pocket pieces, and shabby table models litter every surface.

During a visit to his collection, Kakar, a 44-year-old police officer, tells AFP, “I know their language.”

“They tell me about their troubles, and I’m sympathetic.”

The collection of Kakar, which includes items dating back to 1850, is preserved within the city’s police headquarters compound.

That means they’re behind huge concrete blast walls and hefty gates in a province where ethnic, sectarian, and separatist violence has been rampant for years.

Although Kakar confesses that he has found few other fans to adore his museum and that there are few tourists, the stringent security may contribute to the lack of traffic.

“People in Quetta aren’t very interested,” he admits.

Kakar’s fascination began decades ago, when two of his family’s clocks broke down and needed to be repaired.

“I became interested… and then I realized I needed to purchase additional clocks.”

Soon after, he began collecting seriously, and his museum is the result of more than 18 years of scouring the internet for antiques, even persuading people from other countries to buy secondhand items and bring them to him.

He’s also lost track of how many he has — or how much he spends on them — although income from a family-run landholding means clocks account for a “significant percentage” of his police wage.

“I will look after them as long as I live,” says Kakar, who is clad in a nice black waistcoat and wields a brass-topped walking stick.

He confesses, though, that no one in his family shares his interest, and that the collection may just be auctioned after his death.

If an official or the private sector steps in to build a museum in his name, he is willing to offer everything.

“I haven’t got any such offer as of yet,” Kakar acknowledges.

Despite having everything, he still wants one more thing: a grandfather clock identical to a famous 19th-century timepiece housed in Jacobabad, Sindh province.

That clock, which some claim to be the oldest in what is now Pakistan, was built by John Jacob of the East India Company in 1847. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.