Pakistan works with the Taliban to help them get international recognition.

During a visit to the neighboring city on Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered guidance to Afghanistan’s new Taliban authorities on how to achieve international recognition.

The high-level meetings came as the Taliban faced a new crisis little over nine weeks into their rule, when an explosion knocked down power lines and cut off power to Kabul, which has a population of 4.6 million people.

In August, the Taliban deposed Afghanistan’s former US-backed government, and since then, they’ve been working to gain support and funding for their Islamist state.

However, there has been tension between the neighbors in the opening months of the new Afghan government, particularly over aviation links and border control of freight.

After returning to Islamabad, Qureshi said, “As a neighbor, well-wisher, and friend, I indicated to them what kind of initiatives they should take to boost their worldwide acceptance.”

During his brief visit to Kabul on Thursday, Qureshi, who was accompanied by Pakistan’s intelligence head, said he met with Taliban acting prime minister Hasan Akhund and most cabinet members.

They talked about building a more inclusive administration, supporting women’s rights and the importance of education for females, and cracking down on international terrorist organizations, according to Qureshi.

“If they make reasonable progress on these concerns, the path to recognition will become smoother for them,” he said at a press conference, adding that the “climate for recognition is improving.”

The Taliban’s stance toward international conventions was put under even closer examination just days before the conference when armed members attacked and kicked journalists covering a women’s rights march.

A group of about 20 women were allowed to march for an hour and a half through central Kabul, but an international photojournalist photographing the event was shot and insulted.

At least two more journalists were assaulted, but no arrests were made. Women demanded jobs and education, both of which have been severely hampered since the Taliban took power.

Pakistan, as one of only three nations to recognize the previous Taliban rule in the 1990s, is thought to retain significant control over the group as it seeks to reclaim power.

Qureshi’s visit was described by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as a “very positive engagement” during which commerce and border reopening were addressed.

After the two countries regularly clashed over Pakistan's tightening, lorry loads of Afghan fruit were left to rot at the southern border in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak in recent weeks.