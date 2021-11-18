Pakistan releases the leader of a radical party accused of instigating anti-French protests.

After removing a ban on the group earlier this month to end the previous round of fatal unrest, Pakistan freed the leader of a radical religious party that conducted enormous anti-France marches on Thursday.

Hundreds of fans cheered and threw flower petals as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi was led to the party’s headquarters in Lahore.

His release was confirmed by the Lahore police and his party’s spokesman to AFP. The TLP used YouTube to webcast the celebrations outside its headquarters.

The TLP has launched a series of disruptive rallies in recent years, mostly in response to the explosive issue of blasphemy in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

When the group was proscribed by authorities in April, Rizvi was arrested.

After seven police officers were killed during a march that began last month, the administration made an agreement with the party on November 7 that it stated was in the “national interest.”

It claimed the decision was taken after the organization — which has three members in parliament — promised to follow the law.

As part of the compromise, hundreds of arrested TLP members were released earlier this month, and Rizvi, the son of party founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was due to be released this week.

On Friday, Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s one-year death anniversary will be commemorated.

After the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed last year, the party launched an anti-France campaign, which many Muslims considered blasphemous.

Following protests in April, the French embassy issued an advisory for all French citizens to leave the country.

The most recent series of protests, which brought thousands to a Lahore march, resulted in gridlock in numerous Pakistani towns and the suspension of several train services.