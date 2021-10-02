Ozy, a US media platform, will shut down following allegations of deceptive behavior.

Local news agencies reported Friday that the American digital media platform Ozy will shut down following allegations that its leaders misled investors and the public about the extent of its audience.

Former cable news presenter Carlos Watson founded the brand in 2013, and it has since attracted millions of dollars in investor finance and a number of high-profile partnerships, including the production of an Emmy Award-winning discussion show hosted by the Oprah Winfrey Network.

However, according to a New York Times investigation published on Sunday, corporate executives knowingly boosted traffic and views on other websites, including YouTube.

In a phone conference with representatives from Goldman Sachs, who were considering a $40 million investment in Ozy, cofounder Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive to endorse his own platform, according to the article.

The ruse was shortly detected, and the video sharing platform started a security investigation, according to the article. Watson apologized to the bank after the ruse was swiftly uncovered, and the video sharing platform launched a security investigation.

Watson had fraudulently claimed a relationship with Amazon Prime for his namesake talk show, which debuted last year, and had obtained a broadcasting arrangement for the show with American cable channel A&E, according to the probe.

Last week, Amazon Prime protested to Ozy over the usage of its logo on billboards promoting the event, requiring another apology from Watson, according to the newspaper.

The disparity between the platform’s advertised audience size and its actual profile drew mockery from various media outlets covering the story.

The Verge’s headline on the platform’s collapse stated, “Ozy Media shuts down just one week after most of us found out it exists.”

AFP reached out to Ozy and Watson for comment, but they did not respond right away.