Ovo Faces £2.77 Million Fine Over Delayed Warm Home Discount Payments

Energy provider Ovo has been fined £2.77 million after missing a crucial deadline to deliver warm home discount rebates to nearly 12,000 vulnerable customers, Ofgem has confirmed. The payment delays, lasting over 19 months, left thousands of individuals without essential financial support during one of the coldest winters on record.

Delayed Rebates Impact Vulnerable Households

The regulator reported that a total of 11,646 customers were affected by the delays. Of these, 7,726 were registered as vulnerable under the priority services register, and 4,066 were medically vulnerable. These rebates, part of a government scheme designed to assist low-income households during the winter, were meant to be delivered by March 31, 2024. However, an internal system error within Ovo led to the missed deadline, and customers only received their payments in November 2025.

Ovo has since acknowledged the error and has taken steps to amend its internal processes to prevent future occurrences. In response to the delays, the company will directly compensate the affected households, offering £150 to all impacted customers. Medically vulnerable individuals will receive an additional £150, while those who experienced ‘self-disconnection’—where a prepayment meter cut off due to insufficient funds—will be awarded £100 for the period between March 31 and May 31, 2024.

Ofgem’s director of delivery and schemes, Neil Lawrence, emphasized that this delay was not only a regulatory failure but also a significant hardship for those already struggling with fuel poverty and health issues. “Delays of this magnitude can cause real harm, particularly for those experiencing fuel poverty who also have medical needs,” Lawrence stated. “Suppliers must act swiftly and accurately to deliver these payments on time.” He added that Ofgem would continue to take strong action in similar cases to ensure that customers receive the support they are entitled to.

An Ovo spokesperson expressed regret over the incident, stating, “We’re very sorry that some customers did not receive their warm home discount payments on time. We have worked closely with Ofgem to understand what went wrong and to put measures in place to ensure it does not happen again.”

Fuel poverty advocates, such as Emily Seymour from consumer group Which?, praised Ofgem’s intervention. “It’s right that those affected are being compensated for this appalling oversight,” Seymour said. “Fuel poverty can be extremely dangerous for vulnerable customers including older people or those with health issues, so it’s absolutely critical that they receive the support they are due.”

Despite this setback, Ovo has since overhauled its systems to improve its service, with Ofgem acknowledging the company’s positive steps in addressing the underlying issues. The warm home discount scheme, which helps those at risk of cold-related illnesses, remains an essential lifeline for vulnerable groups, including pensioners and low-income families.