Over the troubled Tokyo Games, the Olympics chief admits to having “sleepless nights.”

On Tuesday, Olympic director Thomas Bach admitted to having “doubts” and “sleepless nights” about the postponed Tokyo Games, as the opening ceremony approaches following a year of delays and coronavirus mayhem that has made the games unpopular with the Japanese public.

Bach, speaking at a gathering of the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo, said the extraordinary decision to postpone the Games had proven more difficult than he had anticipated.

The build-up to Friday’s opening ceremony has been particularly tumultuous, with Tokyo still under martial law and public sentiment overwhelmingly opposed to the Games, which will be staged mostly without spectators.

“Over the last 15 months, we’ve had to make a lot of judgments based on shaky information. Every day, we had doubts. We deliberated and spoke about it. “There were evenings when I couldn’t sleep,” Bach added.

“This weighed on us, and it weighed on me as well. But, in order to get to this point today, we have to instill confidence and demonstrate a path out of the crisis,” he continued.

During his visit to Japan, Bach drew sporadic protests, with a recent poll in the Asahi Shimbun newspaper revealing that 55 percent of respondents oppose holding the Games this summer.

Four people have tested positive at the Olympic Village, raising concerns that the inflow of tens of thousands of athletes, officials, and media would contribute to an increase in cases in Japan.

A teen gymnast from the United States who was staying outside the Village was also one of the 71 Games-related cases documented so far.

The Olympics, which are being held in a biosecure “bubble” with daily testing, have been vehemently defended by Olympic and Japanese officials. Vaccination has been administered to 80% of the competitors competing in the Games.

“At long last, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Bach remarked, adding, “Cancellation was never an option for us.” The International Olympic Committee (IOC) never abandons its athletes… we did it for them.”

Bach was speaking at an unusual IOC session, in which delegates wearing masks sat at individual workstations, socially separated, and the podium microphone was cleansed after each statement.

It reflected an Olympics that will be held primarily in empty venues with recorded crowd noises, beginning with the opening ceremony at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium.

Keigo ‘Cornelius’ Oyamada, who departed on Monday amid an outrage over previous interviews in which he detailed harassing disabled schoolmates, will not perform during the ceremony.

He remarked, “I’ve been painfully conscious that accepting the offer of my musical involvement in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics lacked attention to many individuals.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.