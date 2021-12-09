Over the Omicron Variant, a Pfizer Booster Study Improves Mood.

A lab test revealed that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are effective against the Omicron form, which is promising news even as Denmark and the United Kingdom announced further limitations to combat rising caseloads.

The US and German company behind one of the world’s most potent shots to combat Covid-19 claimed in preliminary results released on Wednesday that a booster generated roughly the same level of potent antibodies against Omicron as shown after a second dosage with the first strain.

“The Omicron version is probably not sufficiently neutralized after two doses,” they cautioned.

Experts described the discovery as comforting, and it came as the first independent evidence from labs around the world appeared, revealing that the new mutations are better at evading protection to diseases and vaccinations than those before them.

“We still need to be cautious and take a wait-and-see approach,” virologist Angela Rasmussen of Canada’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization told AFP.

According to the businesses, blood samples from about 20 persons who had received two doses of the latest vaccination showed a 25-fold reduction in neutralising antibodies compared to the virus’s early variant.

However, they stated that another component of the immune response, T cells, were likely still effective against the new version, implying that those who had two doses “may still be protected against severe disease.”

The vaccine makers are working on an Omicron-specific version of the vaccine, which they aim to have ready by March, but note that whether or not to mass-produce it will be determined by the spread of the variant.

As the country battles a dramatic surge in infections, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared she would extend Christmas school holidays, curb nightlife, and encourage individuals to work from home.

“We don’t plan on having a long closure,” she said, conceding that a return to home offices would be uncomfortable for many.

Her British counterpart, Boris Johnson, returned with advice on how to work from home as well as vaccine passports for places like nightclubs and stadiums. The new measures apply to England, and Scotland and Wales already have them in place.

“We must be modest in the face of this epidemic,” he added, adding that moving to Plan B in England was “the appropriate and responsible thing to do.”

