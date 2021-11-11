Over the next decade, global automakers will spend $515 billion on electric vehicles.

According to Reuters, 32 automakers would invest more than half a trillion dollars in electric vehicles and batteries by 2030.

A global analysis of the data by Reuters based on company disclosures shows European automakers will spend $112 billion, with German giant Volkswagen providing half of that amount. Volkswagen is far ahead of the pack in terms of battery technology and electric vehicle production among global automakers.

Chinese automakers account for $124 billion in investment, or 66 percent of all Asian investment.

Tesla, General Motors, and Ford all invested nearly the same amount in battery technology – about $25 billion each.

A similar study by Reuters in 2018 revealed that global automakers intended to invest $300 billion on electric vehicles and the technology to power them. The increase in investment is most likely due to zero-carbon mandates from governments around the world, as evidenced by pledges made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Brian Maxim, head of global powertrain forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, expenditures in electric vehicles may not be enough to meet demand, as global carmakers’ investments may be in vain without incentives. This includes persuading the public to purchase electric vehicles, investing in charging facilities, and increasing grid capacity.

“Once a few automakers revealed EV initiatives, the rest of the industry had to follow suit or risk being left behind,” Maxim told Reuters. “As a result, many vehicle makers are anticipating large volumes for a vehicle category with unknown consumer acceptance and minimal to no profit [for years].” Tesla, a company that only builds electric vehicles, has invested billions of dollars in “giga factories” near Berlin and Austin, Texas, to increase production capacity.

AlixParnters, a consulting firm, has made various estimates. Electric vehicle investments are expected to reach $330 billion by 2025, according to the corporation.