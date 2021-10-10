Over fears of blackouts, India claims there will be no power shortage.

The government stated Sunday that India has enough coal to meet the demand of its power plants, assuaging worries of looming blackouts in New Delhi and other cities.

The current fuel stock at coal-fired power plants is around 7.2 million tons, which is enough for four days, according to the coal ministry.

Coal India, a government-owned mining company, has a stockpile of more than 40 million tons of coal that it supplies to power plants.

“Any concern about power outages is completely unfounded,” the ministry stated in a statement.

The clarification came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of an impending power outage in the megacity of over 20 million people.

Supply shortages have plagued several districts across India in recent months, forcing utility providers to resort to unannounced power cuts.

At the end of September, India’s coal-fired power plants had an average supply of four days, the lowest in years.

The scarcity in India, the world’s second-largest coal-consuming country, comes in the wake of major power outages in China, which have forced manufacturers to close and disrupted global supply lines.

Coal is responsible for approximately 70% of India’s electrical output, and three-quarters of the fossil fuel is mined in the country.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded coal mines and crippled transport networks, resulting to a substantial increase in coal costs for purchasers, including power plants, as Asia’s third-largest economy recovers from a coronavirus outbreak.

International coal prices have also risen significantly.

Despite severe monsoons and a sharp increase in power consumption, the ministry was hopeful on Sunday, saying that “domestic supplies have supported power generation in a substantial degree.”