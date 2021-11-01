Over Epstein ties, Barclays CEO Staley resigns.

On Monday, British bank Barclays said that CEO Jes Staley has resigned in order to fight the outcome of a UK investigation into his past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The preliminary conclusion “makes no finds that Mr Staley observed, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged misdeeds,” according to Barclays, which had backed Staley during the probe.

Prior to becoming Barclays CEO at the end of 2015, Staley acknowledged “great sorrow” for having a professional contact with Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, Prince Andrew, was recently sued in a New York court for alleged sexual abuse of a woman who claims she was “given out” for teenage sex by the late US businessman.

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, stated in August that socializing with Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking kids, was a “big mistake.”

Staley and the bank were informed late Friday of the preliminary findings of a British financial watchdog probe, according to Barclays.

“In light of those determinations, and Mr Staley’s decision to challenge them,” the bank stated, “the board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down as group chief executive and as a director of Barclays.”

“It should be highlighted that the inquiry finds no evidence that Mr Staley observed or was aware of any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the primary question behind Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following Mr Epstein’s arrest in the summer of 2019,” the statement continued.

“Staley’s depiction of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein to Barclays and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays’ response,” according to the investigation.

“Despite the lack of detail, it appears regulators believe there was a noticeable lack of openness regarding this relationship,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“Staley has successfully overseen the Barclays group with great devotion and skill since December 2015,” Barclays said, adding that it was “disappointed” by the conclusion.

Staley has been replaced with immediate effect by C.S. Venkatakrishnan, the bank’s head of global markets.

"Sudden change at the top is always uncomfortable, but the departure of Mr. Staley, who spearheaded the company's successful investment banking expansion strategy, may be especially disturbing for investors, with shares down 3%."