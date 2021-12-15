Over a deadly Siberian mine blast, Russia detains a coal tycoon.

Russia jailed coal billionaire Mikhail Fedyayev on Wednesday over regulatory failures at a mine where a blast killed 51 people last month, drawing President Vladimir Putin’s ire.

Fedyayev, the owner of the SDS-Ugol company, has been charged with violating “industrial safety rules” and grave “abuse of authority,” according to the Investigative Committee, which is in charge of investigating serious crimes.

The Listvyazhnaya mine, where dozens of people were killed last month, including miners and rescuers, is located in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, Russia’s coal heartland.

Despite the fact that the country has experienced a number of tragic mine explosions in recent years, this was the first time authorities had detained a mine owner.

Fedyayev, a 59-year-old famous businessman with political ties, will be remanded in pre-trial custody until February 14, according to regional prosecutors.

Three additional company employees, including SDS-Ugol general director Gennady Alekseyev, are being held until at least January 25, according to the statement.

SDS-Ugol is one of the country’s top coal producers, and Forbes estimated Fedyayev’s fortune to be worth $550 million last year (488 million euros).

Pavel, his son, is a senior legislator in the State Duma, the lower chamber of parliament, representing the ruling United Russia party.

Following an apparent gas explosion in late November, smoke flooded the Listvyazhnaya mine, killing 51 people. It was the deadliest mining disaster in the previous ten years.

Miners claimed they were forced to work despite high methane concentrations due to repeated safety violations.

The arrests happened a day after Investigative Committee director Alexander Bastrykin met with victims’ relatives and instructed detectives to look into “the mine’s owners’ role.”

During a televised meeting last month, Putin questioned Fedyayev about safety infractions, asking if the board of directors was monitoring safety at the mine or “simply counting money?”

The businessman stated that the company had never cut corners on safety precautions and that he was willing to shoulder full responsibility.

Multiple infractions were confirmed at the meeting by General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov, who stated that everything at the site was legal “only on paper.”

Investigators had already detained the director of the Listvyazhnaya mine, his first deputy, and a number of others.

Poor safety regulations, a lack of control of working conditions, and outdated Soviet-era equipment are all factors that contribute to mining accidents in Russia.

Poor safety regulations, a lack of control of working conditions, and outdated Soviet-era equipment are all factors that contribute to mining accidents in Russia.

The Raspadskaya mine in Siberia, Russia's largest coal mine, experienced one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years.