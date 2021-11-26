Over 9 million people are hungry in war-torn northern Ethiopia, according to the United Nations.

Foreign governments are urging their people to flee the increasing crisis in Africa’s second most populous country, with fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group pushing towards the capital.

Hundreds of thousands of people are on the verge of starvation as charity workers struggle to deliver desperately needed supplies to desperate people in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar.

The World Food Programme (WFP) claimed on Friday that the situation has deteriorated dramatically in recent months, with an estimated 9.4 million people facing hunger “as a direct result of ongoing war,” up from roughly seven million in September.

“The Amhara area, which is on the frontlines of Ethiopia’s conflict, has witnessed the highest increase in numbers, with 3.7 million people now in desperate need of humanitarian assistance,” according to the World Food Programme.

“More than 80% (7.8 million) of the people in northern Ethiopia who require assistance are trapped behind war lines.”

Aid workers were able to distribute food in the Amhara towns of Dessie and Kombolcha this week for the first time since they were occupied by the TPLF about a month ago, according to the WFP, which said it had just recently been granted access to its warehouses.

Malnutrition has also become more common in the three locations, with rates ranging from 16 to 28 percent for youngsters, according to the report.

“What’s more disturbing is that up to 50% of pregnant and nursing women in Amhara and Tigray were found to be underweight.”

More than 500 health institutions in Amhara have been damaged by fighting, according to the UN’s humanitarian organization OCHA.

The government has increased its use of air force against the TPLF as the rebels claim huge territorial gains, claiming this week to have conquered a town within 220 kilometers (135 miles) from Addis Ababa.

Two air strikes were recorded in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, on Friday, according to the TPLF and a hospital official.

The bombings happened at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to Dr. Hayelom Kebede, research director at Mekele’s Ayder Referral Hospital, with the first one demolishing two residences.

He said, “I’m still waiting for the casualty report.”

According to AFP, the first strike targeted a rebel commander’s residence and a hill with an anti-aircraft machine gun.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy's spokeswoman, disagrees.