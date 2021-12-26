Over 7,000 flights have been canceled due to Omicron’s impact on Christmas Weekend travel.

During 7,000 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world over the Christmas weekend, according to a tracking website, as the highly infectious Omicron variety wreaks havoc on millions of people.

Severe weather is adding to the travel mayhem in the United States, with storms anticipated to create havoc on highways in the country’s west, but they did provide Seattle and parts of California a white Christmas weekend.

According to Flightaware.com, over 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, with over 570 of them either from or arriving at US airports. There were around 4,000 delays recorded.

After being exposed to Covid, airline crews and ground employees have become ill or have been quarantined, prompting Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and other carriers to postpone flights during a busy travel season.

Over 2,800 flights were canceled around the world.