Over 6,000 flights have been canceled due to Omicron’s impact on Christmas Weekend travel.

Over 6,000 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world over the long Christmas weekend, according to a tracking website, as the highly infectious Omicron variety wreaks havoc on millions of people.

Severe weather in the United States’ west is expected to wreak havoc on highways and other routes there, however it could offer a white Christmas weekend to northwest cities Seattle and Portland.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,800 flights were canceled around the world on Saturday, with over 8,500 delays as of 0500 GMT, including more than 990 aircraft originating from or bound to US airports.

On Friday, there were almost 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, while on Sunday, there were nearly 1,500 cancellations and over 1,400 delays.

