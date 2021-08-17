Over 600 Afghans fleeing the country cram into a dramatic US military flight.

A snapshot depicts more than 600 Afghans – women, men, children, and the elderly – crammed onto the floor of a cramped US military plane hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The now-viral photo was taken onboard a US Air Force C-17 transport plane and was obtained and shared by the respected military news site Defense One.

According to the site, the Afghans crowded into the large cargo hold on the Sunday night flight were among those permitted for evacuation by US authorities.

Approximately 640 Afghans were on board, according to the US troops.

However, a US insider told Defense One that such a huge number on one flight was not anticipated — many climbed onto the half-open ramp at the back of the jet in desperation.

Rather than being forced out, the team “made the decision to go,” according to the official.

It happened when Taliban fighters swamped Kabul’s streets, sending scared people fleeing to the airport in the hopes of catching a flight out of the country.

In a statement, US Central Command spokesman Karen Roxberry said, “The exceptionally high number of passengers aboard this aircraft… was the result of a dynamic security environment that needed swift decision making by the crew.”

It “finally ensured that these passengers were safely transported out of the country.”

A young toddler clutching a feeding bottle in the lap of a mother is one of the people visible in the photo. Several more people are visible with tiny toddlers in their arms.

Except for a little luggage and a backpack in the foreground, there are few belongings seen among the passengers.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the airplane – which Defense One stated had the call sign Reach 871 – landed in Qatar in the early hours of Monday.

The location was not specified by the US military.

This C-17 was not the only plane that flew so many Afghans out of the nation; according to Defense One, multiple flights flew out of Kabul with similar numbers.

It’s also not the first time Boeing C-17s, the US Air Force’s workhorses, have been deployed for such a huge evacuation.

Following Typhoon Haiyan in the eastern Philippines in 2013, a US C-17 flew out over 670 people.

A C-17 transports slightly over 100 troops and their equipment in its standard configuration.

Thousands of people swarmed the apron and runway at Kabul International Airport on Monday, creating frantic and chaotic scenes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.