Over 234,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products have been recalled due to a listeria risk.

Because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a business is recalling 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni. The recall concerns a variety of pork products sold under a number of different brand names.

According to the FSIS, the problem was identified after Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung notified the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that product sampling revealed Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeriosis is a dangerous infection caused by eating food infected with L. monocytogenes. The disease primarily affects older persons, those with poor immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, while people who are not in these at-risk groups may also be afflicted, though “less frequently,” according to the release.

Listeriosis can be a serious and even fatal infection in people aged 65 and up, as well as individuals with compromised immune systems. The danger is higher “the older you are” or “the weaker your immune system,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeriosis is usually a mild infection in pregnant women, but it can cause serious illness in the fetus or newborn baby because the bacteria can pass to the baby through the placenta. Stillbirths, miscarriages, and premature births are all possible side effects.

According to the CDC, “an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, with about 260 dying.”

There have been “no confirmed reports” of adverse reactions to the items so far in the context of the current recall.

“While there have been no sicknesses or complaints linked to the products, and there is no definitive evidence that the products were tainted at the time of shipment,” Alexander & Hornung said in a statement.

The FSIS is advising anyone who still has the products in their homes to either throw them away or return them to the retailer where they were acquired. The recalled products were distributed to stores across the country and bear the USDA stamp of inspection “EST. M10125.”

A complete list of the goods affected may be seen here. Wellshire Wood Smoked No Carving Required Spiral Sliced All Natural Semi-Boneless Cooked Seasoned Uncured Ham, Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced Smoked Ham With Natural Juices, Garrett Valley Farms All Natural Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham Fully Cooked Semi-Boneless, Five Star Brand Pepperoni, and Niman Ranch All Natural are just a few of the items on the list.