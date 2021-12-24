Over 2,000 flights have been canceled due to Omicron’s impact on holiday travel.

As a result of the highly infectious Omicron variety disrupting holiday travel, almost 2,000 flights have been canceled and thousands more have been delayed around the world.

At 1540 GMT on Friday, a total of 2,118 flights had been canceled globally, including 500 aircraft originating from or bound to US airports, and over 5,700 planes had been delayed, according to flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

After being exposed to Covid, pilots, flight attendants, and other crew members have called in ill or had to quarantine, prompting Lufthansa, Delta, United Carriers, and a number of other airlines to cancel flights.

According to Flightaware, United cancelled around 170 flights on Friday, accounting for 9% of all scheduled flights.

United noted in a statement that “the nationwide rise of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the employees who run our operation.”

“As a result, we’ve had to cancel certain flights and are informing impacted customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” the airline said, adding that it was working to rebook passengers as soon as possible.

Delta, meantime, has canceled over 145 flights, claiming that it has “exhausted all alternatives and resources, including rerouting and aircraft and personnel substitutions to cover planned flying.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers’ holiday travel plans,” the business added.

More than ten Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after staff stated they were exposed to Covid-19 and had to quarantine themselves.

After last year’s Christmas was significantly shortened, many Americans were eager to reunite with their relatives during the holidays, and the cancellations added to the epidemic frustration.

More than 109 million Americans were expected to travel by aircraft, train, or vehicle between December 23 and January 2, according to estimates from the American Automobile Association, a 34 percent increase over previous year.

However, the majority of these preparations were developed before the Omicron variety became the prevalent strain in the United States, overwhelming certain institutions and healthcare staff.

