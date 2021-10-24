Over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes will be built in Israel.

On Sunday, Israel announced plans to build additional homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, prompting outrage from Palestinians, peace groups, and Jordan.

Tenders for 1,355 homes in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War, were announced by the housing and construction ministry of right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s cabinet.

These new homes are in addition to the more than 2,000 homes that defense sources claimed will be approved for West Bank settlers in August.

The military ministry is anticipated to give final approval for those residences this week.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on foreign governments, particularly the United States, to “confront” Israel over the “aggression” that settlement expansion poses to the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Authority will be waiting for a reaction from US President Joe Biden’s administration, which has stated that unilateral Israeli settlement expansion is an impediment to a two-state solution.

In the West Bank, over 475,000 Israeli Jews reside in settlements that are illegal under international law and on land that Palestinians claim as part of their future state.

Jordan, a key Israeli security ally with whom Bennett has worked to strengthen relations since assuming office in June, called the declaration “a violation of international law.”

Haitham Abu Al-Ful, a spokesman for Jordan’s foreign ministry, called settlement construction and the broader “confiscation” of Palestinian land “illegitimate.”

Bennett’s ideologically varied coalition, which defeated ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s pro-settlement government in June, was not “a government of change,” according to anti-occupation NGO Peace Now.

“This administration plainly maintains Netanyahu’s de facto annexation agenda,” Peace Now said, urging Bennett’s left-wing coalition partners, Labor and Meretz, to “wake up and demand the wild building in settlements cease immediately.”

Bennett, the former chairman of a pro-settler lobbying group, opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

During his tenure, he has ruled out official peace discussions with the Palestinian Authority, stating that he would rather focus on economic achievements.

The tenders follow Israel’s acceptance last week of 4,000 Palestinians registering as West Bank residents, the first such action in the Israeli-occupied territory in 12 years.

According to a statement from the Housing and Construction Ministry, new Jewish dwellings would be built in seven communities.

Since 1967, every Israeli administration has continued to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank and seized east Jerusalem.

