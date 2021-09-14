Over 12s will be vaccinated against Covid in the United Kingdom.

Following the advice of four top medical experts, Britain announced Monday that all youngsters aged 12 to 15 will be administered Covid-19 shots.

Covid-19 has killed around 134,000 people in the United Kingdom, making it one of the worst-affected countries.

Despite a successful vaccination effort, case rates have remained persistently high as a result of the introduction of the Delta strain, and officials are concerned that they will rise even more now that schools have resumed following the summer break.

“I have agreed the Chief Medical Officers’ advice to extend vaccination to those aged 12 to 15, protecting young people from COVID-19, preventing transmission in schools, and keeping kids in the classroom,” said Health Minister Sajid Javid.

According to the health ministry, the program would be implemented in schools with the approval of parents or guardians. It is aimed at approximately three million children.

Vaccinating children has become a contentious subject, despite the fact that other countries are pushing ahead with vaccines for children.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments on immunisation, currently states that the “margin of benefit, based primarily on a health perspective, is considered too small to support advice on a universal vaccination program for otherwise healthy 12 to 15-year-old children at this time.”

However, the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland agreed on Monday that the vaccines should be made available after considering broader concerns such as education and mental health.

Vaccinating youngsters aged 12 to 15 years old “will help limit Covid-19 transmission in schools,” according to the CMOs, with about three million children possibly eligible for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Covid-19 is a disease that may be transmitted extremely effectively by mass spreading events, particularly with the Delta variant,” they stated.

“Having a large percentage of students vaccinated is expected to lessen the likelihood of such incidents causing local outbreaks in, or connected with, schools.”

Over four out of five adults in the UK have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, with more than half of 16-17 year olds getting their first shot.

Later, Chris Whitty, England’s chief marketing officer, said it was “clearly a difficult decision,” but that “the upheaval in schooling that has occurred in the recent year has been very challenging for children.”

Whitty claimed that in the “vast majority of cases,” children and parents reach the same conclusion, but acknowledged that there is “some dispute” about what to do if Brief News from Washington Newsday.