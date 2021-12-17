Outside Influences Are Pushing Back On Pyongyang’s Fortress.

Kim Jong Un, a Swiss-educated basketball lover who inherited power in North Korea ten years ago, appeared open to international ideas and market reforms, but as he enters his second decade in office, he is gradually closing off outside influences.

North Korea has long been one of the world’s most isolated nations, with officials trying to keep a tight grip on what information enters and leaves the country.

These limits looked to loosen under Kim, who permitted the market to play a bigger role in North Korea’s faltering economy and invited a slew of K-pop stars to perform in Pyongyang in 2018.

However, the country’s condition is deteriorating as a result of a self-imposed coronavirus embargo, which is far more comprehensive than any of the international sanctions imposed on it because of its nuclear program.

Analysts say strict controls have been reinstated as Kim seeks to strengthen internal solidarity and his hold on society during difficult times.

“The increasing censorship indicates that the leadership is losing confidence,” Troy Stangarone, senior director of the Korea Economic Institute, said.

Kim, who spent much of his youth in Switzerland, had previously appeared to be more open to other cultures.

In 2012, he was seen on state television giving a thumbs up to a girl band in miniskirts performing the “Rocky” theme song on a stage shared with a few Disney characters.

At the same time, he turned a blind eye to the “jangmadang,” the country’s widespread illegal market.

According to the Bank of Korea, the South’s central bank, the economy experienced its greatest growth in 17 years in 2016, despite the fact that market forces are still being criticized.

The UN Security Council sanctioned critical sectors of the economy the following year, after North Korea tested missiles capable of reaching the whole US mainland and conducted its most powerful nuclear test to yet.

Analysts believe Kim’s confidence has eroded since his blockbuster diplomacy with then-US President Donald Trump faltered in 2019 due to a lack of sanctions relief.

According to the Bank of Korea, the epidemic and resulting border restriction caused the North’s economy to decline for the first time in over two decades in 2020, and Kim warned early this year that the country was facing its “worst ever” predicament.

At a five-yearly party convention, Kim accepted a return to a centralised economy, with the dictatorship formally recovering control over all foreign commerce and internal markets. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.