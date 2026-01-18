Outrage as Matatu Tout Pushes Schoolgirl Out of Moving Vehicle

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has taken drastic action, suspending the operating license of Riruta Sacco indefinitely after a viral video surfaced showing a tout pushing a teenage schoolgirl out of a moving matatu along Ngong Road. The shocking incident, which has sparked national outrage, has led to a police manhunt for the culprit and ignited a wider conversation about the safety of passengers in Kenya’s public transport sector.

Public Fury Over Matatu Incident

The distressing footage, captured by a dashboard camera, shows a schoolgirl tumbling onto the tarmac after being shoved from the vehicle during an argument over a Sh20 fare. The girl, who narrowly missed being run over by the matatu, was rushed to Coptic Hospital with head injuries and a fractured arm. She remains hospitalized, recovering from both physical and psychological trauma.

“This was not an accident, it was an act of savagery,” NTSA Director General George Njao declared in a statement. The agency has not only revoked the badges of the matatu crew but has also grounded the entire fleet of 45 vehicles owned by Riruta Sacco until they undergo re-vetting. The move has been welcomed by many, but there are concerns that it may not address the root cause of the violence in the sector.

Calls for Systemic Change

As police continue their search for the rogue tout, identified only as “Brayo,” protesters gathered at the Riruta terminus, blocking roads and demanding justice. Parent Alice Kamau expressed the frustration felt by many, saying, “Our children are not safe. They treat passengers like cargo.” The incident has also reignited debates about the safety of women and children in the country’s overcrowded and often chaotic public transport system.

Despite the NTSA’s swift action, critics argue that suspending the Sacco punishes vehicle owners but fails to address the culture of impunity that prevails among rogue matatu crews. Road safety advocate David Kiarie suggested a digital blacklist for public service vehicle (PSV) crews to prevent them from simply moving to other routes once their names are flagged. “Suspensions do not stop the bad actors. We need a comprehensive solution,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the case has highlighted the deep-seated issues within Kenya’s public transport sector, where fare disputes and reckless behavior often escalate into violence. The tragedy of this young girl’s ordeal has raised difficult questions about how to curb the dangerous culture of lawlessness that still affects many matatus across the country.