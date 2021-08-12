Ottawa vows to appeal a Canadian spy who has been imprisoned in China for 11 years.

On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying, a judgment that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly decried as “unacceptable and wrong” – and which Ottawa says it will fight.

After Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was jailed in Canada on a US extradition order in 2018, Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were held on what Ottawa claims are politically motivated allegations.

China accuses Canada of politicizing court proceedings, and relations between the two nations are at an all-time low.

Spavor “was convicted of spying and illegally revealing state secrets,” according to a statement from Dandong’s Intermediate People’s Court.

“He was given an 11-year sentence.”

The conviction and sentence were described by Trudeau as “totally inappropriate and unjust.”

“Mr Spavor’s verdict comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary incarceration, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not meet even the minimum standards needed by international law,” he said in a statement.

The decision will be appealed, according to Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

He called the Chinese processes a “fake trial” with “absolutely no openness” and a “totally unreasonable” or “unacceptable” verdict under international rules-based law.

“Thank you for all your support,” Spavor said in a message sent during a consular visit after the sentencing. I’m in a nice mood. “All I want to do now is get home.”

The verdict was tied to Meng’s current hearings in Vancouver, according to Canada’s ambassador to China, who was present in the courtroom.

Dominic Barton told reporters, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’ve heard the judgments in these two cases while that trial is going on.”

The US decried Spavor’s detention and asked that he and Kovrig be released “immediately and unconditionally.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The practice of unjustly detaining individuals to exert leverage over foreign governments is entirely unacceptable.”

“People should never be used as pawns in a negotiating game.”

In a statement, the European Union slammed the verdict, accusing China of failing to provide Spavor with a “fair trial and due process.”

France expressed its displeasure with the decision, calling it “arbitrary.”

The Spavor decision comes only one day after a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for another Canadian citizen convicted of narcotics trafficking.

Spavor and Kovrig, a former diplomat, were charged with spying in June of last year, and their trials were held in March of this year.

