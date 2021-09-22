Other US companies oppose the Texas abortion law, including Yelp, Lyft, and Patagonia.

More than 50 US corporations, including Yelp, Patagonia, and Lyft, have signed a statement criticizing a new Texas legislation that prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, and other organizations issued a statement that said, “Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, endangers the health, independence, and economic stability of our workers and customers.”

“Policies that restrict reproductive health care are just against our beliefs and bad for business,” the statement continued.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, The Body Shop cosmetics and skin care, and matchmaking app Bumble were among the other brands to join. More than 322,000 individuals are employed by the companies that signed the letter.

The “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which went into effect on September 1, prohibits abortion after a heartbeat is found, which normally happens at six weeks — before many women are even aware they are pregnant. It draws no distinctions between rape and incest.

Members of the public can sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks, as well as anybody who assists the surgery, under a bill passed by Republican lawmakers in Texas, the country’s second largest state.

According to a representative for the organizers, a number of prominent firms in Texas, such as Microsoft and Starbucks, have rejected to join.

Apple was contacted, but they did not reply.

Other large corporations, such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google, which have taken positions on matters such as immigration in the past, were also conspicuously absent.

“Just because firms aren’t saying anything publicly doesn’t mean they aren’t examining workforce effect and figuring out how to help employees in light of the law’s tremendous impact,” the spokesman added.

“Signing the statement is a tool, but it is not the end goal.”