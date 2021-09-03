Other carriers wield the stick, while Alaska Airlines will give vaccinated employees $200.

Alaska Airlines is going a step further in encouraging vaccination in the workplace, announcing that employees who share proof of immunization by Oct. 5 will receive a $200 bonus.

The incentive may be good news for vaccinated staff, but unvaccinated workers will bear the brunt of new restrictions, according to CNBC. Alaska has declared that it would no longer cover wages for unvaccinated employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to the virus.

Unvaccinated personnel must also attend a seminar where they will learn more about coronavirus vaccines.

Following the deaths of three unvaccinated employees, Alaska told Fox Business that it was “considering” imposing a vaccine mandate across the board. However, the firm announced on Thursday that, for the time being, it will not issue a required vaccination order.

“We feel that getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the greatest way to guard against COVID-19, and we will continue to actively encourage our staff to get vaccinated,” the carrier stated in a statement to the outlet. Alaska stated that 75% of its employees who reported their vaccination status were vaccinated, including those employed by its subsidiary Horizon Air.

Despite the fact that no required vaccine mandate has been issued, Alaska and Horizon now demand new hires to be completely vaccinated by their start date as part of their infection-prevention efforts. Alaska’s personnel policies, on the other hand, are still behind those of other significant U.S. firms that demand immunization among employees, such as Amtrak and Citigroup.

Other airlines, however, are promoting worker immunizations. United Airlines said earlier this month that all U.S. employees will be required to be vaccinated by late September, marking the first time a major American carrier has declared tighter personnel measures. According to the Associated Press, corporate officials stated the decision was based on “extremely persuasive” data regarding the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines at the time.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Delta Airlines has stepped up its efforts to persuade unvaccinated employees to reconsider their decisions, announcing that unvaccinated personnel will be required to pay a $200 monthly health insurance fee. Workers may lose pay protection if they miss work due to COVID-19 exposure or infection.