Oscar Pistorius’ Parole Application Could Be Considered.

Oscar Pistorius, the South African paralympic champion, may be eligible for parole after completing half of his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, according to an official and a lawyer.

In the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013, the athlete shot model Reeva Steenkamp four times through the door of his bedroom toilet, killing her.

In 2014, Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison, but his conviction was later escalated to murder, resulting in a 13-year sentence.

According to the victim’s family lawyer, the 34-year-old had served half of his sentence, which is the minimum length for consideration for parole.

The Department of Corrections was supposed to meet with Steenkamp’s parents for preliminary negotiations, but the meeting was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

The government must establish a discourse with the victim’s family and the offender before the parole procedure can begin.

Singabakho Nxumalo, a prisons spokesman, told AFP that “there is a problem of victim-offender discussion that needs to take place before his profile can be taken to the parole board.” “It’s a delicate and emotional procedure.” The parole board was supposed to debate his parole on October 27 or 29, according to Tania Koen, the Steenkamps’ lawyer.

“However, because some conditions were not completed, the process has been halted, and they will have to ensure that they have all of the relevant reports,” she said, citing interviews with the victim’s family, the perpetrator, and the production of psychologist and social worker reports as examples.

“He’s been eligible for parole since July of this year,” Koen explained, “but that doesn’t imply he’ll be freed on parole automatically.”

Pistorius became the first double-amputee to compete in the Olympics the year before he killed Steenkamp, when he competed in the London 2012 Games. He competed while wearing prosthetic blades, earning him the moniker Blade Runner.

Until his televised murder trial, which riveted South Africans and made international news, Pistorius became a global role model for disabled people.

When he fired four high-calibre bullets into a locked toilet cubicle, he claimed he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder.

When Reeva’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, were first contacted by the correctional services, Koen said they were shocked.

“However, they were distressed as a result of the shock, especially after the department canceled the meeting. That was a double blow,” said Koen. “It irritates the wound.” Henke Pistorius, Pistorius’ father, said earlier Monday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.