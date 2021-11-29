Oscar Pistorius Has Been Transferred To A New Prison As Part Of His Parole Process.

Oscar Pistorius, the South African paralympic champion, has been transferred to a new jail as part of his parole process after completing half of his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, according to prison officials.

For murdering model Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, the athlete has completed more than half of a 13-year prison sentence, the minimum required to be eligible for parole.

He has now been transferred from Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, to Gqeberha, previously Port Elizabeth, in the country’s south.

“Oscar Pistorius has been transferred to a Gqeberha prison. He’ll remain there till his parole hearing is completed “AFP spoke with a representative for the Correctional Services Department.

Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times through the door of his bedroom toilet in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

In 2014, the double amputee was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison, but the verdict was raised to murder in 2015, resulting in a 13-year sentence.

Pistorius, 35, has consistently denied the killing, claiming that a thief snuck into his ultra-secure Pretoria house.

Tania Koen, the Steenkamps’ lawyer, said the jail system will send social workers to speak with the parents and prepare them for the application process.

“The subject has now been turned over to correctional services,” Koen said.

She had earlier stated that the victim’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp, were taken aback by the possibility of parole.

The government must establish a discourse with the victim’s family and the offender before the parole procedure can begin.

When Pistorius competed in the 400 meters with able-bodied athletes at the 2012 London Olympics, he earned the nickname “Blade Runner.”