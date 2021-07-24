Osaka is in the spotlight for the Olympics, but biracial Japanese face challenges.

Emili Omuro was blown away by Naomi Osaka’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, but the biracial adolescent believes Japan needs to do more to accommodate persons of mixed race.

On Friday, Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner whose mother is Japanese and father is Haitian, ascended a replica Mount Fuji to light the cauldron in the ceremony’s crowning finale.

She wasn’t the only dual-nationality athlete who competed for the host country.

Rui Hachimura, a Japanese-Beninese NBA basketball player, was one of the flagbearers that led Japan’s squad into the Olympic Stadium.

In Japan, Osaka and Hachimura are well-liked, with rich sponsorship and advertising partnerships.

However, many young people of African and Japanese descent continue to struggle in a culture that is generally traditional and extremely homogeneous.

“There were many occasions when it was difficult,” 14-year-old Omuro, who was born in a hamlet north of Tokyo to a Japanese mother and a black American father, told AFP.

“At extracurricular groups or while walking down the street, people would whisper behind my back and make fun of me.”

Omuro applied and was chosen to be a torchbearer in the nationwide Olympic flame relay before the Games to bring attention to the bullying and discrimination encountered by certain biracial Japanese.

She also sought to draw attention to the country’s growing, yet largely underappreciated, racial diversity.

“Some feel that bullying is unavoidable for mixed persons.’ Others are either unaware of discrimination or pretend not to notice it,” she explained.

Concerned about the pandemic, Omuro hesitated participating when coronavirus measures forced sections of the relay off public highways.

However, she ultimately concluded that her participation was critical.

“We must establish a culture in which individuals may feel at ease, regardless of their differences.”

Kinota Braithwaite is well aware of the negative impact discrimination has on Japanese multiracial children.

Mio, a black Canadian woman whose mother is Japanese, was subjected to racial taunts in Tokyo when she was in second grade.

“When I was a kid growing up in Canada, this occurred to me, and I thought the world was a place where this wouldn’t happen anymore,” he told AFP.

“As a result, it broke my heart.”

He wrote a children’s book called “Mio The Beautiful” about his daughter’s experience this year.

He also offers speeches in schools to raise awareness of a problem that he claims many Japanese instructors are ill-equipped to deal with.

Braithwaite, who is also a teacher, believes that discrimination in Japan is primarily motivated by “ignorance, not hatred.”

Athletes like Osaka and Hachimura provide "role" for his two children.