Ortega, Nicaragua’s embattled president, is seeking a fourth term in office: Ally

Nicaragua’s long-time leader Daniel Ortega, who is facing worldwide criticism for detaining opposition figures ahead of November elections, will seek re-election for a fourth consecutive term, according to a senior ally.

According to Gustavo Porras, the speaker of Nicaragua’s parliament, Ortega, 75, will be the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front’s presidential candidate in the November 7 election.

He anticipated that victory would be “undeniable.”

Six of the 26 opposition presidential candidates imprisoned by Ortega’s regime since last month would be barred from running in the election.

Ortega’s government has been rounding up political enemies in a series of house raids and nocturnal arrests since June 2 on grounds of jeopardizing Nicaragua’s “sovereignty.”

The allegations stem from a bill proposed by Ortega and enacted by parliament in December, which was widely criticized as a way to keep competitors at bay and silence opponents ahead of the election.

The law prohibits anybody from running for office who “requests, celebrates, or applauds the implementation of sanctions against the Nicaraguan state.”

Cristiana Chamorro, largely regarded as the favorite to defeat Ortega, was the first to be detained. She is presently under house arrest on allegations of money laundering by the government.

Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, her mother, deposed Ortega in 1990 to become Latin America’s first female president.

Ortega, who was generally expected to seek re-election, has yet to make an official statement.

From July 28 through August 2, presidential candidates will be eligible to register.

Ortega claims that those apprehended by his soldiers are “criminals” attempting to overthrow him with US support.

However, the crackdown has prompted international censure and further sanctions, with the US dubbing the long-time leader a “dictator.”

The European Union has declared the November elections “inconceivable” in terms of being “anything remotely approximating a democratic competition.”

Ortega was a fiery Marxist in his youth, and in 1979, he and his Sandinistas deposed a corrupt despotic dictatorship to public acclaim and took control of the country.

He was elected president in 1984 and served until 1990, when he was defeated by Chamorro, after which he was re-elected in 2007. He has won two reelections in a row.

Rosario Murillo, his wife, has served as his vice president since 2017.

The opposition and international community have accused Ortega of rising authoritarianism, particularly after the savage repression of anti-government protests in 2018, which left more than 300 people dead and others in exile, according to human rights organizations.

Nicaragua’s parliament appointed a majority of governing party-aligned officials in May of this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.