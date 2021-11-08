Ortega is under fire for his handling of the Nicaraguan election ‘farce.’

International condemnation rained down on Nicaragua’s longtime leader Daniel Ortega on Monday after he won a fourth consecutive presidential term in a “farce” election that saw his political opponents imprisoned or exiled, according to detractors.

With Ortega’s victory in Sunday’s election a foreseeable conclusion, the US and Europe slammed the 75-year-old former guerrilla, accusing him of dictatorial tactics and repression of opposition.

According to official provisional results from the country’s Supreme Electoral Council, ballots had been counted in 49 percent of voting locations by early Monday, with Ortega and his vice president, Rosario Murillo, securing 75 percent of votes.

According to the European Union, Nicaragua is now completely “an authoritarian state” following the profoundly flawed elections that gave Ortega his fifth overall presidential term.

The elections “lack legitimacy” since Ortega “eliminated all genuine electoral competition,” said to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who also stated that more sanctions were being discussed.

The election was held without the presence of impartial international observers, and most foreign media were barred from entering the country.

The referendum was dubbed a “farce against democracy” by Spain, with seven potential presidential competitors incarcerated in Nicaragua since June and opposition dismissing the five candidates Ortega did confront as regime supporters.

Long before the “fake” vote, US President Joe Biden said the outcome was “fixed.”

In a statement, Biden claimed Ortega and Murillo “orchestrated… a farcical election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic,” adding that the two now rule Nicaragua “like autocrats.”

In the Plaza de las Victorias in Managua’s capital, supporters flying red and black flags of Ortega’s party cheered, sang, and danced overnight.

One woman exclaimed, “Whether the Yankees like it or not, we dominate!”

Costa Rica, Nicaragua’s neighbor, declined to accept the elections, claiming that there was no means of knowing whether they were “credible, independent, free, fair, and inclusive.”

“This day, we are standing up to those who advocate terrorism, finance war, to those who spread terror, death,” Ortega said in a new attack on his opponents on Sunday.

He was alluding to Nicaraguans who participated in major anti-government rallies in 2018, which were met with a violent crackdown that killed over 300 people in Central America’s poorest country.

Since then, 150 people have been imprisoned, including 39 opposition figures apprehended in the run-up to the election in June.

After that, polling places closed on Sunday.