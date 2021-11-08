Ortega is being chastised for his alleged ‘farce’ in the Nicaraguan election.

Nicaragua’s longtime leader Daniel Ortega received a barrage of criticism Monday after winning a fourth consecutive presidential term in a “farce” election that saw his political opponents imprisoned or exiled, according to detractors.

With Ortega’s victory in Sunday’s election a foreseeable conclusion, the US and Europe slammed the 75-year-old former guerrilla, accusing him of dictatorial tactics and repression of opposition.

According to a partial official count by the Supreme Electoral Council, Ortega and his vice president, Rosario Murillo, received 75% of the vote.

According to the European Union, Nicaragua is now completely “an authoritarian state” as a result of the extremely flawed elections that gave Ortega his fifth overall presidential term.

The elections “lack validity” since Ortega “eliminated all genuine electoral competition,” according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who added that more penalties were being contemplated.

The election was held without the presence of impartial international observers, and most foreign media were barred from entering the country.

The referendum was dubbed a “farce against democracy” by Spain, with seven potential presidential competitors incarcerated in Nicaragua since June and opposition dismissing the five candidates Ortega did confront as regime supporters.

The British government called the referendum “a fraud,” while US President Joe Biden stated the result was “rigged” even before the “sham” poll.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised more sanctions and visa restrictions on Monday, saying “anyone complicit in supporting the Ortega-Murillo government’s undemocratic activities would face more sanctions and visa restrictions.”

In the Plaza de las Victorias in Managua’s capital, supporters waving red and black flags of Ortega’s party rejoiced overnight.

One woman exclaimed, “Whether the Yankees like it or not, we dominate!”

Costa Rica, Nicaragua’s neighbor, claimed there was no way to tell if the vote was “credible, independent, free, fair, and inclusive.”

Uruguay and Colombia were among the Latin American countries that refused to accept the result.

“This day, we are standing up to those who advocate terrorism, finance war, to those who spread terror, death,” Ortega said in a new attack on his opponents on Sunday.

He was alluding to Nicaraguans who participated in major anti-government rallies in 2018, which were met with a violent crackdown that killed over 300 people in Central America’s poorest country.

Since then, 150 individuals have been imprisoned, including 39 opposition figures arrested since June.

Nicaragua is a "police state," according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh).