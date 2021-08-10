Ortega Arrests Nicaraguan Ex-Diplomat, Making Him the 32nd Critic Arrested.

According to police, a former Nicaraguan diplomat was arrested on Monday, marking the latest detention of a critic of President Daniel Ortega ahead of the country’s presidential election later this year.

Mauricio Diaz, a former ambassador to Costa Rica and the Organization of American States (OAS), was a member of the Citizens Alliance for Liberty (CXL) political party, which lost its legal status on Friday and was barred from voting in the November 7 elections.

In a statement, police said Diaz is being probed for “acts that endanger the country’s sovereignty and self-determination, as well as instigating foreign participation in domestic issues.”

Seven possible presidential candidates have been arrested as part of the wave of arrests, of which Diaz is the 32nd.

They come amid allegations that Ortega is obliterating his opponents just months before the election.

Ortega, who has been in office since 2007, is running for a fourth term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as his running mate.

When the United States backed armed opposition to his Sandinista movement, Ortega, a former left-wing guerrilla, ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990.

In 2007, he was re-elected president, and in 2014, he pushed through a constitutional reform that removed presidential term limits, allowing him to be in office indefinitely.

Under a statute enacted in December, the jailed opposition politicians are charged of treason and jeopardizing the country’s sovereignty, which has been criticized as a way to keep opponents to Ortega at bay.

Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997) and a prospective presidential candidate, was arrested on June 2. Chamorro is currently under home arrest.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed Nicaragua’s November election had “lost all legitimacy,” accusing Ortega of waging an oppressive effort to silence critics.