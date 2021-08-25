Orders for manufactured goods in the United States fell in July.

According to government data released Wednesday, spending on big-ticket US manufactured products fell slightly in July, but was propped up by a jump in demand from the defense sector.

Durable goods orders fell 0.1 percent in June compared to June, to $257.2 billion, according to the Commerce Department, a lesser drop than economists had predicted.

With a 20.5 percent gain in defense capital goods orders and a smaller increase in aircraft, the total was able to avoid a far larger loss.

According to the data, overall new orders declined 1.2 percent without the defense industry.

Meanwhile, the transportation sector shrank as non-defense aircraft orders fell, despite an increase in spending on automobiles and parts.

The numbers were “hit by a big decline in net orders for Boeing aircraft — which are moving higher but are extremely volatile,” according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“Businesses are sitting on record cash piles,” he said, “so we expect capital goods orders to remain hot for a while.”

Orders increased 0.7 percent, significantly higher than the average prediction, when aircraft and other modes of transportation were excluded.

“Supply side challenges are starting to ease, but it will take a long time to go back to pre-Covid levels,” said Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin.