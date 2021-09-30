Order a Cajun Turkey from Popeyes and bring it to your Thanksgiving dinner table.

For the holidays, Popeyes is bringing back a fan favorite: Cajun-Style Turkey.

According to Thrillist, customers of the Louisiana chicken company can order a Cajun-Style Turkey to serve for Thanksgiving dinner starting Oct. 18.

The Cajun-Style Turkey is precooked but served frozen, so it must be defrosted and warmed, just like last year. According to Thrillist, it’s prepared with a rub of mixed paprika, red pepper, garlic, and onion before being marinated in Creole butter.

Customers can also get mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and biscuits from Popeyes to complement their turkey feast.

Turkeys can be requested ahead of time by phoning or visiting a Popeyes restaurant near you.

While it is unknown how much the Cajun bird would cost this year, last year’s turkeys were $39.99 each and sold out immediately, so orders for Thanksgiving Day should be done as soon as possible.

In recent months, Popeyes has continued to expand its menu, most recently adding chicken nuggets in four to 36-count piece quantities. In May, the fast-food chain debuted a blackened chicken sandwich to compete with its chicken sandwich competitors.

In February, Popeyes added a new fish sandwich to their menu.