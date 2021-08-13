Orc-ward! New Zealand’s role as Middle Earth has come to an end thanks to Amazon.

After just one season, Amazon dropped New Zealand as the setting for its big-budget “The Lord of the Rings” series, dealing a severe blow to the South Pacific’s self-proclaimed Middle Earth.

Officials in Wellington had hoped that numerous seasons of the show would provide a long-term boost to the local film industry, similar to the epic Tolkien films directed by Kiwi director Peter Jackson.

With a focus on post-pandemic travel, they were hoping that video of New Zealand’s rough beauty would rekindle interest in the country among fantasy lovers.

However, with season one’s filming completed and the show due to launch in September 2022, Amazon stated that the next season’s production will be moved to the United Kingdom.

“We want to express our gratitude to the people and government of New Zealand… for providing a fantastic setting for The Lord of the Rings series to begin this epic journey,” said Amazon Studios vice president Vernon Sanders.

The film sector is “very competitive and highly mobile,” according to Stuart Nash, New Zealand’s Economic Development Minister, who had offered Amazon considerable incentives to stay.

He remarked, “We have no misgivings about giving this production our all with government funding.”

“However, we are dissatisfied with the state of the local film industry.”

According to Nash, Amazon invested NZ$660 million ($460 million) in New Zealand to create a series that may rival “Games of Thrones'” spectacular success.

The government had planned to rebate 25% of the budget, but due to the move, it will be reduced to 20%.

Amazon said the move was in line with its expansion strategy in the United Kingdom, where many of its productions are currently based.

The yet-to-be-named series delves into narratives set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy region of Middle Earth far before the events represented by Jackson, who is not involved in the project.

Jackson’s fellow Kiwis have embraced Middle Earth as part of the country’s cultural identity, and gigantic dragons and wizards still adorn Wellington Airport seven years after the last Hobbit film was released.

Prior to the pandemic, international tourism focused largely on the fantasy epic, with attractions like the Hobbiton movie set and a slew of travel operators offering Lord of the Rings site tours.

Todd McClay, a spokesperson for the opposition, said the government should have sought Amazon’s pledge to stay in the country before approving multi-million dollar rebates.

He called it a “huge squandered opportunity” for New Zealand.