Operators at Fukushima will construct an undersea tunnel to release treated water.

Operators of Japan’s damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant announced plans on Wednesday to build an undersea tunnel to dump more than a million tonnes of treated water into the sea.

After the Japanese government agreed in April to discharge the collected water in two years, plans for the one-kilometer (0.6-mile) tunnel were published.

The release will be safe, according to ministers, because the water will have been processed to remove practically all radioactive materials and diluted.

However, the decision in April sparked outrage in neighboring countries and significant criticism from local fishing groups.

After conducting feasibility studies and getting consent from authorities, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) stated it will begin construction on the tunnel by March 2022.

It will have a diameter of about 2.5 meters (eight feet) and will stretch eastward into the Pacific from tanks at the plant carrying around 1.27 million tonnes of treated water.

This includes water needed to cool the plant, which was damaged after a massive 2011 tsunami caused it to melt down, as well as rain and groundwater that seeps in on a daily basis.

Every day, a large pumping and filtering system removes tonnes of freshly polluted water and filters away the majority of radioactive materials.

However, fishing towns are concerned that unleashing the water may jeopardize years of efforts to rebuild consumer faith in their seafood.

According to Akira Ono, the plant’s chief decommissioning officer, releasing the water through a tunnel would help prevent it from flowing back to the beach.

“We will clearly explain our safety policies and the efforts we are taking to protect our reputation,” Ono told reporters, “in order to dispel fears expressed by those working in fishing and other industries.”

TEPCO said in a statement that it was willing to compensate for reputational damage caused by the leak.

TEPCO also stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency would be welcome to inspect the release’s safety. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has previously accepted Japan’s decision.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has described the water disposal as a “inevitable task” in the nuclear plant’s decades-long decommissioning process.

As space to keep the water at the site runs out, the debate over how to treat it has lingered on for years.

Although the filtration procedure removes most radioactive elements from the water, some, such as tritium, remain.

According to experts, the element is only dangerous to humans in large amounts, and treated water poses no scientifically discernible risk after dilution.