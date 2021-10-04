OPEC+ Struggles With Rising Oil Prices’ Mixed Blessings.

On Monday, OPEC and its key partners will meet to decide whether to increase oil output in an attempt to cool global energy prices.

Since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters’ cartel and its partners, collectively known as OPEC+, the market landscape has remained mostly unchanged, with demand continuing to put downward pressure on world crude supply.

Last week, oil prices surpassed $80 for the first time in almost three years, providing both a lift and a dilemma to the club, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC’s Vienna headquarters), the group’s 23 countries are expected to begin a video conference meeting.

Higher prices benefit producers in the short term by increasing exports and earnings, but they can have long-term consequences if they hinder the fragile post-pandemic economic recovery.

The tendency may also inspire new rivals to enter the market, making the development of new fields more profitable, or even driving a shift to renewable energy sources.

OPEC has been keeping to its July agreement to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), but it may be tempted to open the faucets even more.

The government of US President Joe Biden pushed for such a strategy in August, when National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated the cartel wasn’t doing “enough” to increase oil production.

In a meeting preview note, RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft predicted that the bloc will face “increasingly heavy pressure from Washington to open the production release valve and cap the upside.”

“With Europe and China facing an intensifying energy crisis, we believe the producer group will reconsider their original tapering plan and attempt to accelerate their output return,” she said.

Morgan Stanley analysts warned last week that if oil prices rise beyond $80 per barrel, “demand destruction” might occur.

Iraq’s oil minister told Iraq’s national news agency that the group is working to keep prices around $70.

In the current market, however, Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude oil to reach $90 in the coming months.

Opec+ countries may increase supply quantities to cool off overheated prices, but there are doubts about their willingness – let alone ability – to do so.

According to Croft, Nigeria, Angola, and Libya “continue to face their recurring infrastructural, investment, and security issues.”

"Delayed maintenance works and lack of investment, partly owing to," Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, noted.