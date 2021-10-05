OPEC Countries Diversify Their Exports Even More.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, better known as OPEC, is less reliant on oil and other petroleum products exports than it has ever been. OPEC countries have diversified their export portfolio in recent years, according to the latest OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin, with petroleum products accounting for only 43% of OPEC exports in 2020.

While this is undoubtedly due to member countries sending less oil at a lower price, which in turn increased the share of other exports, non-oil exports have been increasing in value on their own. OPEC countries’ non-petroleum exports increased from US$55 billion in 2000 to US$431 billion in 2020, but petroleum exports decreased from a peak of $1.1 trillion in 2012 to only $321 billion in 2020.

OPEC’s diversification has been aided by a drop in oil shipments and a rise in oil prices.

Equatorial Guinea, for example, changed from relying almost totally on oil in 2000 to only receiving about 60% of its export revenue from petroleum in 2020, and now exports chemical products and wood. Saudi Arabia has expanded its portfolio by adding polymers and other chemical sector products. Oil presently accounts for only 10% of the UAE’s export revenue, with the country relying more heavily on other raw resources such as aluminum, gold, and diamonds.

Oil prices plummeted as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, which wreaked havoc on many economic sectors. As a result, OPEC countries’ exports fell dramatically in 2020, with the value of oil shipments being particularly affected. Quarrels within OPEC over production cuts had brought the oil price to 20-year lows at the start of the global crisis, eventually leading to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.