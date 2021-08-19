OnlyFans Will Prohibit ‘Sexually Explicit’ Content While Allowing Nudity.

OnlyFans, a website known for its racy content that grew in popularity during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, announced Thursday that it will begin banning “sexually explicit” content in October as part of a new policy.

The British firm, which claims two million “content creators” who make money from their movies and photographs, said nuance will be allowed under its “approved usage policy,” which is still being established.

OnlyFans said in a statement that the revisions were made in response to bankers and investors’ concerns, as it aims to diversify its audience beyond pornographic content to include cookery and yoga.

“OnlyFans will prohibit the publishing of any content depicting sexually explicit behaviour beginning October 1,” according to a statement.

“As long as it complies with our Acceptable Use Policy, creators will be permitted to submit nudity-containing content.”

OnlyFans did not specify what it will consider sexually explicit content in its statement, but said it “will be revealing additional details in the coming days.”

The statement continued, “We remain committed to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators who have earned over $5 billion on our platform.”

OnlyFans, which has long been a favorite of porn stars looking to make money from their shows, grew in prominence during the pandemic, with sex workers connecting with consumers online.

OnlyFans, on the other hand, just created a “suitable for work” channel with videos focusing on health, music, and food, in competition with platforms like Facebook that allow creators to make money online.

The news comes after MindGeek, the operator of Pornhub, amended its standards earlier this year in response to payment processor pressure following claims that the web service was distributing illegal content online, including child pornography and rape movies.