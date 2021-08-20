OnlyFans Moves To Ban Sexually Explicit Content Because It Can’t Find Investors.

OnlyFans, a website that allows users to sell adult video subscriptions, has declared that it will no longer allow sexually explicit content due to a lack of outside funding.

The restriction comes after reports that OnlyFans is struggling to raise more money from investors who are concerned that the company’s image will prevent it from attracting brand partners. According to Axios, several investors have expressed worries about minors creating subscription accounts.

Adult content is also forbidden by several venture capital funds, making it more difficult for such platforms to raise money.

OnlyFans’ decision to prohibit “sexually explicit” content, which will take effect on Oct. 1, was prompted by requests from the company’s banking and payout partners. Users can still submit nudity-containing imagery, but the material must adhere to the company’s guidelines.

According to Variety, the firm announced in a statement that “OnlyFans will prohibit the submission of any content depicting sexually explicit activity.” “We must adapt our content restrictions in order to preserve the platform’s long-term viability and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans.”

It’s still unclear what the new regulation is and how the company’s censors will assess which nudity-related content violates the rules. OnlyFans stated that further information would be shared with its users in the “coming days.”

“Of any social site, OnlyFans stays devoted to the greatest levels of safety and content moderation. “Before being able to publish any content to OnlyFans, all producers must be verified, and all uploaded content is vetted by automated systems and human moderators,” the business noted.

The network, which is based in the United Kingdom, has over 130 million users who pay monthly subscriptions to watch creative feeds and content. Others can send direct messages to creators and offer “advice” in exchange for access to exclusive photos and videos.

OnlyFans pages have been created for celebrities such as Bella Thorne, Bhad Bhabie, Tyga, Tana Mongeau, and Trey Songz.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has also been a source of revenue for at least two million artists, including sex workers.

According to data from The New York Times, creators on OnlyFans have earned more than $4.5 billion since the app’s introduction five years ago.