OnlyFans Lifts the Ban on Sexually Explicit Content.

OnlyFans, a platform that allows producers to publish sexy photographs and films for a charge, changed its decision to ban sexually explicit content on Wednesday.

The firm, located in the United Kingdom, said it would “continue to provide a home for all creators,” reversing a decision made last week that would have removed numerous adult performers from the platform.

“We have obtained the necessary assurances to sustain our diverse creator community and have halted the scheduled policy change for October 1,” the firm said on Twitter. “OnlyFans promotes diversity.”

During the epidemic, OnlyFans grew in popularity as bored millions turned to the internet for entertainment. It presently has 150 million users all across the world.

Celebrities such as rapper Cardi B and boxer Floyd Mayweather, as well as well-known porn actors, are among the top stars, but the site is also utilized by regular people trying to augment their income.

“Considering the amount of income generated for the platform by adult content makers, OnlyFans’ initial decision to exclude adult content was surprising,” said Scarlett Woodford, an analyst at Juniper Research who follows the adult entertainment market.

Tim Stokely, the company’s founder and CEO, first blamed the move on pressure from big banks to terminate links with OnlyFans in order to protect their reputation.

“We had no alternative – the short answer is banks,” Stokely told the Financial Times when explaining the prohibition.

Banks would “cite reputational risk and decline our business,” he claimed, noting that OnlyFans pays over a million creators $300 million per month through the banking system.

It wasn’t the first time an internet platform justified a ban on obscene content on bank pressure. Another platform where fans can support authors, Patreon, made a similar announcement in 2017.

“Adult entertainment is a high-risk market for credit card companies and financial institutions,” Woodford explained, citing the high proportion of transactions that customers dispute, saying they were made by mistake.

Payment processors and investors are also becoming increasingly concerned about being accused of financing illegal content that finds its way online.

Last year, Visa and Mastercard briefly suspended payments to MindGeek-owned sites following claims that it was posting non-consensual “revenge porn.”

This month, lawmakers in the United States sought a probe into alleged child pornography on OnlyFans.

Sex workers’ organizations were outraged by the “no porn” policy, claiming that OnlyFans had based its success on the work of adult performers, taking 20% of their earnings. Brief News from Washington Newsday.