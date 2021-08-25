OnlyFans: Is It Doomed Because of Its Own Porn Ban?

When the website OnlyFans announced plans to block sexually explicit content, the internet was ablaze with analogies to another site that notoriously chose the “family-friendly” route — and quickly lost a significant number of subscribers.

According to internet traffic monitor SimilarWeb, Tumblr, a blogging platform that achieved cult status among youths in the early 2010s, barred “adult” entries in 2018, resulting in a 30 percent decline in visits.

Tumblr, which was purchased by Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013, was sold to a new owner in 2019 for a meager $3 million.

OnlyFans, a website with 150 million users – the majority of whom subscribe to bawdy content offered directly by the creators – was predicted to face a similar fate by Twitter users.

One widely circulated tweet depicted two side-by-side gravestones and captioned, “Tumblr and OnlyFans hanging out after they both outlawed porn.”

Sex is undeniably appealing. OnlyFans has paid out over $4.5 billion to content creators since its inception in 2016, including celebrities like rapper Cardi B and well-known porn actors, as well as students and grandparents supplementing their income.

So, by outlawing the same thing for which it is famous, has the company consigned itself to failure?

“Considering the money earned by adult content performers, this is a big decision from OnlyFans,” said Scarlett Woodford, an analyst at Juniper Research who published a paper on the future of digital adult entertainment this week.

The move was made due to pressure from bankers and investors, according to the UK-based company, which gets a 20% cut of performers’ earnings.

It wouldn’t be the first time that financial firms have been blamed for what critics say is an unjustifiable crackdown on sexual expression, and it would mark the departure of many of the sex workers who made the site so popular in the first place.

Under pressure from banks, Patreon, another service where fans can fund authors, adopted a similar ban on explicit content in 2017.

“Adult entertainment is a high-risk market for credit card companies and financial institutions,” Woodford explained, citing the high proportion of transactions that customers dispute, saying they were made by mistake.

Payment processing companies and investors are also becoming increasingly concerned that they could be accused of supporting illicit material that finds its way onto adult-content websites.

Last year, Visa and Mastercard briefly suspended payments to MindGeek-owned sites following claims that it was posting non-consensual “revenge porn.”

This month, lawmakers in the United States sought a probe into claims. Brief News from Washington Newsday.