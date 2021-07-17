One Of The World’s Largest Floating Solar Farms Is Unveiled In Singapore

As part of the city-effort state’s to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Singapore launched one of the world’s largest floating solar power farms on Wednesday, encompassing an area the size of 45 football fields.

The project is the country’s most ambitious ever, with 122,000 solar panels installed on Tengeh Reservoir to power the country’s five water treatment plants.

Singapore is one of Asia’s highest per capita emitters of carbon dioxide, and land constraint makes expanding renewable energy sources difficult.

By 2025, the affluent financial centre plans to double solar energy production by constructing plants along its coastlines and in reservoirs.

According to Sembcorp Industries and the national water agency PUB, the new farm can generate up to 60 megawatts of power and will result in carbon emissions savings equivalent to eliminating 7,000 automobiles from the road.

With the agency’s support, Sembcorp built the project, which spans 45 hectares (110 acres).

“Solar energy is abundant, clean, and green, and it is critical to decreasing PUB’s and Singapore’s carbon footprints,” said PUB CEO Ng Joo Hee.

In the Johor Strait, which separates Singapore from Malaysia, a solar farm has been developed, as well as land-based plants.

In February, the government presented a “green strategy” that includes measures such as planting trees, reducing garbage sent to landfills, and expanding charging stations to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

In the second half of the century, Singapore has vowed to attain net-zero emissions “as soon as feasible.”

Critics argue that the city-goals state’s lag behind those of other industrialized economies, and that it has not gone far enough to meet its environmental goals.