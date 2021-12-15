One Infertility Insurance Company Emerges Pioneer Forges A Path To Addressing Fundamental Inequalities In The United States.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, stating that everyone has the right to have a family. This fundamental right to reproduce has come under severe assault in the 70 years following its declaration, not due to a lack of supportive medical science, but as a direct result of economic inequality.

Despite the necessity for reproductive services, many people in the United States are unable to obtain them due to the high expense. Unfortunately, public and commercial insurers do not always cover fertility services.

The excessive costs connected with infertility treatment are currently undermining reproductive liberty as a direct path to personal and familial growth. Assisted reproductive technology, or ART, is a term used to describe such therapies (e.g., IVF and related procedures). The ASRM reported in 2015 at the Access to Care Summit that the average cost of an IVF cycle was $12,400. There are also payments for genetic or chromosomal testing of embryos, which range from $2,000 to $5,000, and annual fees for egg and embryo preservation, which are around $1,000.

However, many adults of all genders are likely to require numerous treatment cycles in order to conceive, resulting in a total IVF procedure cost of more than $60,000 per successful outcome.

Most people cannot afford these excessive fees, making fertility care inaccessible to those who need it but can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs. This economic reality, along with the lack of comprehensive insurance coverage for infertility treatments, exacerbates the situation, as the ‘capacity to pay for the right to start a family’ puts healthcare inequities for marginalized people in the United States front and center.

According to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, infertility has a variety of CPT and other billing codes. However, high infertility treatment costs, along with the lack of universal insurance coverage laws, contribute to health care inequalities, particularly along racial and socioeconomic lines. However, the problem is not limited to the ‘privileged’ private sector. Infertility therapy is also not covered for those with public or federal insurance. Employees of the US government, for example, do not have access to infertility treatment due to a lack of insurance coverage.

These differences in infertility care accessibility and insurance reimbursement of infertility treatment are evident examples of modern-day health-care inequities in the United States.

